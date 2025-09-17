First Look at Jadeveon Clowney in Cowboys jersey reveals one massive standout
Within minutes of knocking off the New York Giants in Week 2, Jerry Jones announced that the Dallas Cowboys had signed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.
The 2014 first overall pick visited with the team earlier in the week, eventually agreeing to join America's Team, and his addition couldn't have come soon enough. Their defensive performance against the Giants was tough to watch, so hopefully the disruptive pass rusher can help them get on track.
Now in his 12th season, Clowney isn't the player he once was, but he was still an effective pass rusher and even better run defender for the Carolina Panthers in 2024. Much of his success comes from his overwhelming power, which has been a focus for Dallas this season.
That was evident in the first picture of Clowney at Cowboys' practice. The 6-foot-5, 266-pound Clowney was seen walking out with defensive tackle Kenny Clark, and it was a reminder of just how big Clowney is.
Another image surfaced as well, with Clowney and Clark speaking with Osa Odighizuwa, which should get fans fired up for their potential.
In addition to Clowney, Dallas has a 314-pounder in Clark, as well as the 280-pound Odighizuwa (who looks much larger than that).
The Cowboys haven't been known as a powerful defense in recent years, but it seems they're doing all they can to change that narrative.
