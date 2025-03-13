New Cowboys defender heaps praise on DL coach Aaron Whitecotton
The Dallas Cowboys made a solid addition to the defensive line with the signing of veteran Solomon Thomas as NFL free agency got underway.
Not only does Thomas bring veteran leadership and depth to the defense, he is very familiar with Aaron Whitecotton, who the Cowboys hired as the team's defensive line coach this offseason.
Whitecotton was Thomas' position coach with the New York Jets, and they will once again work together.
MORE: Cowboys named 'potential suitor' for double-digit sack division rival
After putting ink to paper and making his deal with the Cowboys official, Thomas heaped praise on Whitecotton and his excitement for their reunion.
"I've been very blessed to work with coach Whitecotton," Thomas said, via DallasCowboys.com. "I got there his second year as the defensive line coach of the Jets and to see his growth the last three years has been insane. He's become one of the best defensive line coaches in the league."
Thomas also hyped Whitecotton's ability to help players develop and push them to be their best.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb shares shocked live reaction to DeMarcus Lawrence's departure
"You can look at the stats and see how he's produced, how his players have played, the guys who have gotten paid, he's just so good at letting guys play their own game and he's good at pushing us and taking us to the next level." Thomas said of Whitecotton.
"He sets a standard that we can't ever bend or waiver against, you're getting a coach who is always going to give your all, he's intense and he loves his players, and his players love him back."
It's an exciting addition for the Cowboys and shows that the team will be adding a strong veteran who knows exactly what he is expected to bring to the table.
Last season, the former top five pick recorded 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble in limited action. However, throughout his career, Thomas has been a solid presence on the defensive front with 204 tackles, 17.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 free agents Dallas Cowboys can sign to replace Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys updated depth chart following early NFL free agency moves
Dallas Cowboys updated cap space following early free agency moves
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries