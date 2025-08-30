New Cowboys DT Kenny Clark perfectly fits Brian Schottenheimer culture
New Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark has not had the opportunity to take the field with his new teammates yet, but he's ready to make an impact as soon as he can.
The Cowboys return to practice on Sunday afternoon, so the former Green Bay Packers star will be looking to participate in the final preparations for the team's NFL opener against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in a matter of days.
While Cowboys fans are eager to see what the three-time Pro Bowler brings to the table, Clark's former head coach is painting an impressive picture.
There is little doubt that Clark is an upgrade for Dallas at defensive tackle, but he will also bring a locker room presence that perfectly fits the team culture Brian Schottenheimer has been trying to build.
Clark's former head coach Matt LaFleur praised the former Packers star for how he conducts himself off of the field.
"He's a pro's pro," LaFleur said, via Mauricio Rodriguez of A to Z Sports. "He is revered in that locker room. [The trade] is bittersweet."
Schottenheimer has praised leadership and team culture since taking over as head coach in Dallas, and it's clear that Clark is the consummate professional. The Cowboys have one of the youngest teams in the NFL, so his leadership will be welcomed.
Considering some of the unflattering reports about Micah Parsons and how he was viewed in the locker room prior to his trade, you can see why the Cowboys wanted Clark to be a part of this deal.
