New Cowboys DT Kenny Clark has unique family tie to current Dallas star
While Dallas Cowboys fans are still dealing with the disappointment of losing Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, there is some excitement building for new defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
The 29-year-old Clark is a three-time Pro Bowler and is being brought in to help solve the team's run-stopping woes. Whether he can do that in Matt Eberflus' system remains to be seen, but there is growing buzz after he was introduced by the team on Friday evening.
While Clark will be working to familiarize himself with the Cowboys fanbase, he does have some familiarity with a current star player on the roster: fellow defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.
MORE: New Cowboys DT Kenny Clark 'shocked' to join team after Micah Parsons trade
Both Clark and Odighizuwa starred for the UCLA Bruins during their college football days. Clark played from 2013 to 2015, while Odighizuwa played from 2016 to 2020. While they never took the field together, they are friends, and Clark played with Odighizuwa's brother, Owa.
"My boy Osa, you know, we went to UCLA," Clark said during his flight to The Star on Jerry Jones' private jet.
"I played with his older brother, Owa, so I get a chance to play with my boy, man. I'm just excited to meet the guys and play with those guys and just break bread with them."
MORE: Cowboys' starting defensive ends on first depth chart of post-Micah Parsons era
The defensive tackle duo of Odighizuwa and Clark gives Dallas one of its best tandems on the interior defensive line that we have seen in years. With a legitimate starting nose tackle in Clark, one of the best interior pass rushers in Odighizuwa, and a deep rotation at EDGE, the Cowboys defensive line could be just fine without Parsons.
We'll find out in a matter of days.
