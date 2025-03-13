Dallas Cowboys' 2024 leading rusher signs with NFC South team
On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a deal with running back Javonte Williams.
Two days later, the team's leading rusher from last season, running back Rico Dowdle, has found a new home for 2025.
MORE: Pro Bowl DE Demarcus Lawrence departs Cowboys for new NFC team
Dowdle, per Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers. The deal is worth up to $6.25 million.
The veteran back joined Dallas in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina and, across five seasons, rushed for 1,464 yards and four touchdowns while hauling in 56 receptions for five touchdowns.
Dowdle emerged as the Cowboys' lead back during the 2024 season, rushing for a team-high 1,079 yards and two touchdowns on the ground while adding 39 receptions for 249 yards and three scores in 16 games played with 15 starts.
MORE: Former Bears LB to reunite with Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus
The highlight of Dowdle's 2024 campaign came within Weeks 13-15 when he rushed for 100 or more yards in three consecutive games and became the team's first back to eclipse the 100-yard rushing mark in back-to-back games (Weeks 13 & 14) since his predecessor Tony Pollard did it back in 2022.
Dallas will likely explore more options to strengthen its backfield during the 2025 NFL Draft.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 free agents Dallas Cowboys can sign to replace Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys updated depth chart following early NFL free agency moves
Dallas Cowboys updated cap space following early free agency moves
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries