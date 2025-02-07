NFL 2024 re-draft has Cowboys making RB splash: Tyler Guyton falls
The Dallas Cowboys' disappointing season often has fans placing blame on injuries; however, it all started with the team's offseason approach which left the team with holes on the roster that came back to haunt them.
With back-to-back years of little impact from first-round picks Mazi Smith and Tyler Guyton, the Cowboys are probably wishing for a re-do.
NFL.com is here to do job.
NFL analysts Ali Bhanpuri and Tom Blair put together a 2024 re-draft that has the Cowboys selecting Oregon running back Bucky Irving, who turned out to be a steal for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round.
"Would drafting Bucky Irving have fixed Dallas' woeful D or spared Dak Prescott from a season-ending hamstring injury? No. But the rookie RB sure could have made the first 11 weeks of the season more interesting for the Cowboys, who averaged a pathetic 81.7 rushing yards and 3.8 yards per carry (ranking 31st in the league in both categories) while falling to 3-7 in that span," the article reads.
"As nice as Rico Dowdle's breakout season was, he's headed for free agency. Irving is something Dallas needs in the worst way: a star-caliber player early in his rookie contract."
Bucky Irving has certainly shown more promise than the Cowboys' actual selection, Tyler Guyton, who fell out of the first round in the re-draft.
Many analysts projected a running back to Dallas in 2024 after losing Tony Pollard and were shocked the Cowboys passed on the position in the draft.
The Cowboys' outlook last season, and even on this year's draft, would have looked a lot different had they drafted Irving before the Buccaneers.
