NFL analyst blasts Jerry Jones for prioritizing profit over championships
In a blistering critique on Pro Football Talk, Mike Florio lambasted Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, accusing him of prioritizing profit over the pursuit of championships.
Florio's scathing commentary stemmed from Jones' perceived indifference towards securing a contract extension for star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, a move Florio believes epitomizes the Cowboys' profit-driven approach.
Florio didn't mince words, painting a stark picture of Jones' motivations.
"Jerry Jones is a carnival barker, a huckster, a snake oil salesman," Florio said on Pro Football Talk. And the worst thing that could happen for him is for his fans to figure it out."
The catalyst for Florio's tirade was Jones' recent comment on Lamb's contract negotiations.
"I have no urgency to get a contract done." Florio interpreted this as a clear indication that Jones is more concerned with generating headlines and maximizing revenue than building a championship-caliber roster.
"He's about making money," Florio declared. "He knows the way to make money is to have a team that everybody wants to talk about all the time. Have a team that can steal the spotlight from other teams that are playing games, other leagues that are playing games, from the Olympics, from anything. Pay attention to us, talk about us."
Florio also cast doubt on Jones' claim of not taking a profit from the team and paying himself a modest salary, stating,"That money's going somewhere." He insinuated that Jones' primary goal is to keep the Cowboys at the forefront of the NFL conversation, regardless of their on-field performance.
The veteran NFL analyst further criticized Jones for not adequately compensating his players, pointing to the delayed contract extensions for Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott.
"Why doesn't he have a sense of urgency to get CeeDee Lamb in camp?" Florio questioned. "The longer he misses...is CD Lamb going to be as good as he was last year if he's not around the team?"
Florio contended that this frugal approach hampers the Cowboys' ability to compete for a Super Bowl. He pointed out that the team hasn't improved significantly since last season and only made the playoffs due to the Philadelphia Eagles' struggles.
"The Cowboys haven't gotten any better than last year," Florio argued. "They got lucky last year because the Eagles self-destructed."
In closing, Florio delivered a searing condemnation of Jones' priorities: "Don't tell me you're trying to win a championship when you're really not doing what you need to do to get the infrastructure of your team in position to compete for a championship."
