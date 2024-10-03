NFL Coverage Map, Week 5: What game is on in your area on Sunday?
The 2024-25 NFL regular season officially kicks off Week 5 on Thursday, October 3, with an NFC South showdown between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
In other primetime games, the Dallas Cowboys travel to the Steel City to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football at Acrisure Stadium, while the Kansas City Chiefs host the New Orleans Saints to wrap up the week on Monday Night Football.
For the early risers, there will also be an early morning game on Sunday, October 6, with the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings facing off in London at 9:30 a.m. ET.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Steelers: 3 keys to victory for Week 5
12 games will take place throughout the day on Sunday.
Of course, unless you have NFL Sunday Ticket, you are stuck watching whatever game is airing in your local market during the Sunday afternoon and evening time slots.
MORE: NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 5 of 2024 season
For displaced fans, that can be an issue, but luckily you can plan ahead.
Which game will be airing in your local market and how can you tune in to see your favorite team take the field?
A full breakdown of the Week 5 NFL local coverage can be seen below, via 506 Sports.
NFL Week 5 Coverage Maps
CBS Early Games
CBS Late Games
FOX Single Game
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Steelers: 3 keys to victory for Week 5
Cowboys vs. Steelers, NFL Week 5: betting odds & preview
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Are the Dallas Cowboys back?
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Steelers in Week 5
Cowboys vs Steelers injury report, Week 5