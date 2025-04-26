NFL Draft order 2025: Full list of Dallas Cowboys picks entering Day 3
The biggest event of the NFL offseason wraps up on Saturday with Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Dallas Cowboys won't be on the clock until the fifth round, unless the team decides to make a splash early in the afternoon.
Entering the final rounds of the draft, the Cowboys are slated to have seven selections, with two in Round 5, two in the sixth round, and three seventh-round selections.
Dallas has yet to select any offensive skill position players, so that will be something to watch for with several options available at running back and wide receiver.
A full look at the Cowboys' list of picks with the draft less than three weeks away can be seen below.
List of Dallas Cowboys' remaining picks in 2025 NFL Draft
Round 5: No. 149 overall
Round 5: No. 174 overall
Round 6: No. 204 overall
Round 6: No. 211 overall
Round 7: No. 217 overall
Round 7: No. 239 overall
Round 7: No. 247 overall
The Cowboys have a lot of draft capital on Day 3 of the draft, so it would be nice to see the team package some of the picks to trade up -- perhaps into the fourth round to recover the pick the team shipped away in a trade for Jonathan Mingo midway through the season.
Day 3 of the draft is set to kickoff at 12:00 p.m. ET.
