Cowboy Roundup: Every NFL head coach ranked; Defense will be elite
Happy Monday, Cowboys Nation. A busy weekend is behind us and its time to kick off a new week as we wrap up July.
The team's next open practice will be on Tuesday, July 30, so Monday provides a bit of a breather as we catch up on everything we may have missed. So let's take a look at some headlines.
Dak on dad duty
On a day where the mood was down because of the Sam Williams injury news, Dak Prescott lifted everyone's spirits with some wholesome content.
The Cowboys star quarterback brought his daughter onto the field and the adorable moment was captured by Jane Slater of the NFL Network.
Every NFL head coach ranked
Mike McCarthy is entering the final year of his contract with the Cowboys and many believe is is a lame duck head coach. But where does he rank among the other NFL coaches?
Spoiler alert: it's not great.
3 reasons why the Cowboys defense will be elite in 2024
The Dallas Cowboys defense is being led by new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. The unit has been impressing early in training camp and there are high hopes for what we will see on the field during the upcoming season.
InsideTheStar.com breaks down why we can expect the defense to be elite in 2024.
Cowboys Quick Hits
CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys 'making progress' towards deal; still not close... Dak Prescott reveals what motivates him amid contract negotiations... Cowboys confirm worst-case scenario for Sam Williams... Cooper Beebe's mom is a surprising key to Dallas Cowboys offense... Ezekiel Elliott offers holdout advice to CeeDee Lamb... Tyler Guyton gives Cowboys hope after doing the impossible on Sunday... KaVontae Turpin practices new kickoff rules, jukes out entire team... Cowboys rookie cornerback Caelen Carson soars for impressive interception (VIDEO).