Cowboy Roundup: Every NFL head coach ranked; Defense will be elite

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Monday, July 29.

Josh Sanchez

Aug 1, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields.
Aug 1, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. / Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
Happy Monday, Cowboys Nation. A busy weekend is behind us and its time to kick off a new week as we wrap up July.

The team's next open practice will be on Tuesday, July 30, so Monday provides a bit of a breather as we catch up on everything we may have missed. So let's take a look at some headlines.

Dak on dad duty

On a day where the mood was down because of the Sam Williams injury news, Dak Prescott lifted everyone's spirits with some wholesome content.

The Cowboys star quarterback brought his daughter onto the field and the adorable moment was captured by Jane Slater of the NFL Network.

Every NFL head coach ranked

Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys
Jul 26, 20JuJul 26, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Mike McCarthy is entering the final year of his contract with the Cowboys and many believe is is a lame duck head coach. But where does he rank among the other NFL coaches?

Spoiler alert: it's not great.

3 reasons why the Cowboys defense will be elite in 2024

Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) smiles while talking with linebacker Micah Parsons (11) on the sideline during the fourth quarter of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys defense is being led by new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. The unit has been impressing early in training camp and there are high hopes for what we will see on the field during the upcoming season.

InsideTheStar.com breaks down why we can expect the defense to be elite in 2024.

Cowboys Quick Hits

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys 'making progress' towards deal; still not close... Dak Prescott reveals what motivates him amid contract negotiations... Cowboys confirm worst-case scenario for Sam Williams... Cooper Beebe's mom is a surprising key to Dallas Cowboys offense... Ezekiel Elliott offers holdout advice to CeeDee Lamb... Tyler Guyton gives Cowboys hope after doing the impossible on Sunday... KaVontae Turpin practices new kickoff rules, jukes out entire team... Cowboys rookie cornerback Caelen Carson soars for impressive interception (VIDEO).

