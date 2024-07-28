WATCH: Cowboys rookie cornerback soars for impressive interception
The Dallas Cowboys were considering taking Wake Forest cornerback Caelen Carson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. When they decided to pass on him, they were thrilled to see him still on the board when they were back on the clock at pick No. 174 in the fifth round.
Carson is a 6-foot-0, 199-pound corner who excels in press coverage.
There's a sense the Cowboys see him as their future slot corner with Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland locking down the outside spots.
Key member of Cowboys defensive line carted off the field on Sunday
On Sunday, we all got to see exactly why the front office was so pumped to land Carson. In one-on-one coverage with wide receiver Kelvin Harmon, Carson was able to get in front of his man and make a leaping catch in front of the 6-2, 215-pound Harmon.
The secondary in Dallas is loaded with Diggs, Bland, and Jourdan Lewis as their top three corners. They also have Eric Scott, Jr. who was a fifth-rounder in 2024, and Nahshon Wright, a third-round selection in 2021. It did get slightly thinner, however, when Gareon Conley was released since he plans to retire.
Carson is likely going to spend this season on special teams but should be a key member of the defense before long. Especially if he keeps making plays like this.
