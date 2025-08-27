Micah Parsons, Packers trade rumor persists online, laughed off by family member
It wouldn't be a day in the life of a Dallas Cowboys fan if it weren't for baseless rumors surrounding the team flying around social media. Now that there is a disgruntled superstar who requested a trade, the rumors are running rampant and making the rounds.
Every day, a new Micah Parsons trade rumor gets floated around, but one that has been consistent is the Green Bay Packers.
The internet trolls and rumor mills love linking Parsons to the Packers, with a new rumor fired off shortly after the Cowboys finalized the team's initial 53-man roster for the 2025-26 NFL regular season.
MORE: Video of Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons' mom viral meeting shows what was said to laughs
One notorious internet troll has been passing along a new Parsons rumor every other day, but this one caught the attention of Parsons' brother, Terrence Parsons Jr. Terrence caught wind of the rumor, which went as far as to pretend there was a contract extension on the table from Green Bay, and couldn't help but to laugh it off.
First of all, Jerry Jones has said on multiple occasions that the team will not be trading Parsons.
In the unlikely chance Parsons would be traded, it wouldn't be to a team in the NFC, let alone the Packers, who have been a thorn in the Cowboys' side for ages.
Then there is the fact that the "rumor" has a dollar amount attached to it, suggesting the Packers would pay Parsons $45 million per year. The Cowboys have not given Parsons permission to seek a trade, so no contract discussions could have taken place.
MORE: Jerry Jones' Cowboys soap opera quote is rare glimpse at his honest mindset
If they have, it's tampering.
When it comes to these types of rumors making the rounds on social media, it's important to remember the words of Jerry Jones when asked about trading the superstar defender. "Any talk of trading is BS," Jones said.
