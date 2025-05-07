NFL insider gives rare George Pickens insight after Cowboys trade
The Dallas Cowboys are revamping their wide receiver room after acquiring George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pickens is one of the more brash wide receivers in the league, which makes him a sound fit for the Cowboys, who have notoriously been known for adding strong personalities in the locker room.
Some may think of Pickens' personality as a bit of a concern, especially after he was traded following three seasons with the Steelers. However, ESPN insider Peter Schrager is reporting that Pickens' personality is not an issue.
MORE: Former Dallas Cowboys defensive back roasts George Pickens addition
“I’ve talked to the Steelers folks. George Pickens is demonstrative on the field, but he is not an un-coachable player. In fact he does have a great way about him in the locker room and is very well liked in Pittsburgh," Schrager said on ESPN's "Get Up."
Pickens, 24, has just one year remaining on his rookie contract, making him a free agent after the season. The Cowboys will get to audition him in the WR2 role next to CeeDee Lamb for a year to determine if he is someone that the team should invest in for the long term.
Last season, Pickens caught 59 passes for 900 yards and three touchdowns, which was a slight dip from the previous year. However, Pickens missed three games due to injury, which led to a lack in production.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys CeeDee Lamb teased Cowboys major addition with cryptic post
Now, Pickens gets a fresh start with the Cowboys, where he will look to become one of Dak Prescott's top targets.
