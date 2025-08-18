Cowboys Country

Fake Micah Parsons quote makes Denver Broncos broadcast

The Denver Broncos shared a fake quote from Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons during their latest preseason broadcast.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Dallas Cowboys, along with the rest of the NFL, are entering the final week of preseason action. The Cowboys will meet the Atlanta Falcons this Friday, before beginning preparation for Week 1 of the regular season.

However, the play on the field is still not the biggest story surrounding the team. A contract dispute is still the talk of every major outlet as the Cowboys and Micah Parsons have yet to reach a deal.

When there's a contract dispute in Dallas, everyone has an opinion. It even has the Denver Broncos talking about the ramifications.

During the Broncos' latest preseason game, the broadcast team shared a fake quote that was supposed to be from Parsons, where the Cowboys star said it has always been in his dream to play for Denver.

The fake quote mentioned that Parsons believes the Broncos have a great chance to win the Super Bowl.

Yes, the quote is fake. But I would assume that as soon as the broadcast team saw the fake quote, they got a little too excited. Parsons is a great player; any team would be happy to have him.

Except for maybe the Cowboys. This deal should have been done months ago; now we will get the breaking news any day that Parsons has signed his new mega deal.

Dallas Cowboys fans hold up signs to owner Jerry Jones and defensive end Micah Parsons.
Dallas Cowboys fans hold up signs to owner Jerry Jones and defensive end Micah Parsons.

Tyler Reed
