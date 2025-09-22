Jerry Jones claims 'all the respect in the world' for Micah Parsons ahead of Week 4
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is about to come face-to-face with one of his biggest and most controversial decisions to date. On Sunday, the Cowboys will welcome the Green Bay Packers and former Dallas first-rounder Micah Parsons to AT&T Stadium for what could be either a statement win or a metaphorical nail in the coffin for the team's season.
Jones spoke to reporters after Dallas's disappointing Week 3 31-14 loss against the Chicago Bears on Sunday and the question on everyone's mind is how he's feeling about Parsons. The tension over the trade has been especially high considering the Cowboys' 1-2 start.
"I have all the respect in the world for [Parsons], and we know him well, so you can bet that we'll be preparing for what he brings to the table and we'll be trying to come up with some anecdotes for it too," Jones said.
Since trading Parsons, the Cowboys have integrated new addition DT Kenny Clark into the rotation and signed free agent Jadeveon Clowney but the results of the trade may not be fully apparent until Sunday.
Clowney is expected to play for the first time and the defense will get cornerback DaRon Bland back in action. It's about as good as the defense will get unless more acquisitions are made.
After giving up 450 passing yards to Russell Wilson last week, the Cowboys gave up numerous explosive plays to Caleb Williams and the Bears in Week 3. Not only that, but the defensive front couldn't bring Williams down once.
Jones explained that if the secondary doesn't improve, the only hope for the defense is to start getting a pass rush going.
"Well of course if we can't cover them, there's not but one thing to do and that's to try to rush them up," Jones said. "But we've got to get better… I'm confident we will… This is inordinate to have that many big plays."
The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers play their Week 4 matchup in primetime. The game is set for a 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.
