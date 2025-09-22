Cowboys top 5 graded players on offense features one big surprise name
It was a tough day for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday as they suffered their second loss of the season, falling to the Chicago Bears in Week 3.
Their defense is taking a lot of heat, and deservedly so. That said, the Dallas offense was also to blame after being able to score just 14 points on a defense that surrendered 52 the prior week.
This doesn’t mean there weren’t some standout players. There was even an unexpected performance from backup tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, who was their highest-graded offensive player according to PFF.
Spann-Ford’s best play was when he took a short pass from Joe Milton III and broke it for a 38-yard gain. Unfortunately, that one didn’t count, so he ended the game without any receptions.
Despite that, he was a stud in run blocking, posting a 77.9 grade. Ironically enough, that was his lowest-graded day in run blocking this season as the second-year tight end has developed into a de facto sixth offensive lineman.
As for the rest of the top 5, Tyler Booker, Dak Prescott, Jake Ferguson, and Javonte Williams rounded things out.
None of that was unexpected, especially with Ferguson and Williams, who were the focal points of the offense throughout the day.
Ferguson finished with 13 receptions for 82 yards while Williams had 10 rushes for 76 yards. Much of Williams’ work was done after contact.
