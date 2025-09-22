3 players Cowboys could take a closer look at after CeeDee Lamb's injury news
The Dallas Cowboys' Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears was not the only loss the team suffered this past weekend.
As if things couldn't get worse, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a high ankle sprain, which will have him out of action for a few weeks.
Injuries are bound to happen, and the Cowboys have to have the next man up mentality. Here are three players the Cowboys could bring in to fill the void left by Lamb's injury.
1. Traeshon Holden
The Cowboys could keep things in-house by elevating wide receiver Traeshon Holden to the 53-man roster for their Sunday night clash with the Green Bay Packers.
Holden was a fan favorite during camp. If the Cowboys believe in his abilities, now would be the time to show that.
2. Tyler Boyd
Free agent wide receiver Tyler Boyd spent last season with the Tennessee Titans. But before that, he was a fixture in the Cincinnati Bengals' offense for 8 years.
If the Cowboys are looking to add a reliable veteran presence, then bringing Boyd in for a workout may not be a bad idea.
3. Jerry Jeudy
Sure, it's probably a long shot, but the Cowboys should gauge the interest of the Cleveland Browns to see if the team would think about trading Jerry Jeudy.
The Browns pulled a monster upset off in Week 3 against the Packers. But is that going to be sustainable for an offense that looks stagnant? Jeudy could find himself on the trading block with the direction the season is heading in Cleveland.
