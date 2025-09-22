Cowboys Country

3 players Cowboys could take a closer look at after CeeDee Lamb's injury news

The Dallas Cowboys are in need of some help after the injury news of CeeDee Lamb. Here are three players the team could take a closer look at.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys receiver Traeshon Holden carries the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys receiver Traeshon Holden carries the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys' Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears was not the only loss the team suffered this past weekend.

As if things couldn't get worse, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a high ankle sprain, which will have him out of action for a few weeks.

MORE: Cowboys top 5 graded players on offense features one big surprise name

Injuries are bound to happen, and the Cowboys have to have the next man up mentality. Here are three players the Cowboys could bring in to fill the void left by Lamb's injury.

1. Traeshon Holden

Former Oregon wideout Traeshon Holden.
Former Oregon wideout Traeshon Holden. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys could keep things in-house by elevating wide receiver Traeshon Holden to the 53-man roster for their Sunday night clash with the Green Bay Packers.

Holden was a fan favorite during camp. If the Cowboys believe in his abilities, now would be the time to show that.

2. Tyler Boyd

Bills Terrel Bernard wraps up Titans Tyler Boyd.
Bills Terrel Bernard wraps up Titans Tyler Boyd. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Free agent wide receiver Tyler Boyd spent last season with the Tennessee Titans. But before that, he was a fixture in the Cincinnati Bengals' offense for 8 years.

If the Cowboys are looking to add a reliable veteran presence, then bringing Boyd in for a workout may not be a bad idea.

MORE: Rex Ryan loses his mind in tirade over Dallas Cowboys ‘Dumbsday’ defense

3. Jerry Jeudy

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Sure, it's probably a long shot, but the Cowboys should gauge the interest of the Cleveland Browns to see if the team would think about trading Jerry Jeudy.

The Browns pulled a monster upset off in Week 3 against the Packers. But is that going to be sustainable for an offense that looks stagnant? Jeudy could find himself on the trading block with the direction the season is heading in Cleveland.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys' unbelievable loss to Bears in Week 3

3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' deflating loss vs. Bears

Cowboys WR George Pickens goes viral for sideline meltdown in loss to Bears

Dallas Cowboys must find a way to get more touches for electric WR

PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News