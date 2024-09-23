Cowboy Roundup: Offense lacked 'professional' approach; Steph Curry of Kickers
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Unfortunately, we are starting off the final full week of the month with another disappointing loss at home, but the good news is the team has a quick turnaround and can make everyone forget about Sunday's mishap in a matter of days.
The Cowboys return to action on Thursday Night Football with a showdown against the division rival New York Giants on the road.
Hopefully getting away from AT&T Stadium will give the team the fresh start it needs to reboot and start to put together some momentum to close out the month.
While we wait for the team to head to East Rutherford, let's check out some headlines making the rounds on the web. Indulge.
Dak: Offense lacked 'professional' approach vs. Ravens
Dak Prescott opened up about the offense's struggles once again in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, saying the team lacked a "professional" approach to the matchup and it all began in practice.
"I didn't have a great practice. I believe it was Thursday. I even told Coach (Mike McCarthy) I said, I feel better when it's me. I can control it, I can get over it. I'll make that change and that difference," Prescott said, per DallasCowboys.com. "But it's also a sense of got to make sure that other people are doing what they're supposed to be doing. Make sure that other people aren't maybe dwelling on a practice rep, myself included."
The Steph Curry of Kickers
Tom Brady had high praise for Cowboys Pro Bowl kicker Brandon Aubrey, calling him the "Steph Curry of Kickers" after nailing a 65-yard field goal with ease.
Cowboys Quick Hits
