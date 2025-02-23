Could Jihaad Campbell be the missing piece for the Cowboys’ LB puzzle?
With the Dallas Cowboys facing persistent linebacker depth issues—highlighted by DeMarvion Overshown’s injury concerns, Damone Clark’s inconsistency, and Eric Kendricks’ looming free agency—scouting a versatile linebacker in the 2025 NFL Draft class is crucial.
One of the top players to watch at the NFL Scouting Combine is Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell, who could be the answer the Dallas defense is searching for. At 6-foot-3 and 244 pounds, Campbell is a linebacker capable of playing all three downs.
In his final season with the Crimson Tide, he recorded 117 tackles and 5.5 sacks, establishing himself as one of the premier players at his position.
Linebacker is an underrated need for Dallas, and it could become a larger concern if Kendricks departs in free agency.
Even if they retain Kendricks, Campbell would fit well within the Dallas defense. He’s versatile enough to play all three linebacker positions while contributing effectively in coverage, against the run, and as a pass rusher.
As the Cowboys look to solidify their defense under new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Jihaad Campbell represents more than just a solution to their linebacker woes—he’s a game-changer with the size, versatility, and production to thrive in the NFL.
