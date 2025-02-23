Could a recently released defensive star fix the Cowboys' line struggles?
Following a breakout performance in 2024, Osa Odighizuwa is predicted to be on the move. That leaves the Dallas Cowboys with few trustworthy options at defensive tackle.
That's why they're being linked to players like Walter Nolen in the 2025 NFL Draft. But they shouldn’t settle for simply adding a rookie to the mix.
MORE: Jerry Jones one of 3 NFL GMs skipping media availability at NFL Combine
Instead, the Cowboys need to look at veterans who can help new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus get the defense back on track.
The good news for Dallas is that they might have been gifted an excellent option ahead of free agency. Sheldon Rankins, who spent 2024 with the Cincinnati Bengals, was informed he’d be released, sending him to the open market.
Rankins is a well-rounded option who has the talent to start at the 3-tech and wreak havoc on opposing offenses. Unfortunately, he's also been hampered by injuries.
A broken fibula in 2016, a torn Achilles in the 2018 playoffs, and ankle issues in 2019 limited his early years with the New Orleans Saints, where he spent his first five seasons. He signed with the New York Jets in 2021, playing a rotational role for two seasons but was sidelined by a dislocated elbow.
MORE: 3 must-scout defensive tackles for the Cowboys at the 2025 NFL Combine
In 2023, Rankins joined the Houston Texans on a one-year deal and bounced back, starting 15 games and notching 37 tackles, six sacks, and a fumble return for his first career touchdown. That performance earned him a two-year, $24.5 million contract with Cincinnati, but that stint was cut short.
Rankins played just seven games, recording 18 tackles and one sack, before being released in February 2025 after battling injury and illness, including time on the reserve/non-football illness list.
Across nine seasons, Rankins has tallied 156 solo tackles, 30.5 sacks, and 43 tackles for loss. He's also experienced in the postseason with seven playoff games.
The 30-year-old has a reputation as a capable inside pass rusher when healthy and can help the Cowboys if added to the roster. His injury history is a concern, but it's also the reason he could fall in the team's price range.
