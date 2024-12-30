Opening betting odds for Cowboys season finale vs. Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys have one final game in the 2024-25 season. With no postseason in the team's future, the matchup with the Washington Commanders in Week 18 will be the final action for the Cowboys.
Most of the time, records and statistics can be thrown out the window for a divisional matchup. The meeting between the Cowboys and Commanders will be no different.
The oddsmakers have released opening lines for all Week 18 games.
Do they believe the Cowboys can keep it close against a Commanders team that just clinched a postseason spot?
ESPN BET currently has the Commanders as three-and-a-half-point favorites in the season finale. The oddsmakers have the over/under at 47.5, and the money line for the Cowboys currently sits at +140.
In the first meeting between the teams, the Cowboys won an instant classic 34-26. A KaVontae Turpin kick return electrified the Cowboys and started a mini-winning streak for the team.
There's a good chance the Commanders will rest their starters in this one, as the fifth seed will go to the loser of the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. However, a loss and a Green Bay Packers win would move the Commanders to the seventh seed.
Expect the Commanders to go full strength in this one.
