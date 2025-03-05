Cowboys sign exclusive rights free agent, locking him in for 2025 season
The Dallas Cowboys were busy yesterday, signing Osa Odighizuwa to a massive four-year contract, securing special teams ace C.J. Goodwin, and restructuring CeeDee Lamb’s deal to free up more cap space, putting the team in position for an active free agency period.
According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are not done making moves before NFL free agency begins and have signed their final exclusive rights free agent, Tyrus Wheat, to his tender offer.
An exclusive rights free agent is a player who has accrued fewer than three seasons in the NFL and whose contract has expired. Since the Cowboys extended him a tender offer, he will be unable to negotiate or sign with other teams.
Wheat is set to make $1.03 million next season and has recorded 17 total tackles and half a sack in 20 games played over the last two seasons.
The move isn’t exactly groundbreaking, but it retains a key depth piece at a position that is currently fickle, with multiple Cowboys defensive ends set to hit the free agent market.
The Cowboys are amidst one of their most pressured offseasons. They not only have their 2025 free agents to address and potential upgrades to consider, but they also need to extend key players like Tyler Smith, Micah Parsons, and DaRon Bland, all of whom will be seeking contract extensions.
This makes every move a win for the Dallas Cowboys, as it checks off one item on their 2025 offseason agenda, allowing them to move on to the next step in what promises to be an exciting offseason.
