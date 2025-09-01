Cowboys Country

Eagles injury report: Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 foe missing key starter

The Philadelphia Eagles dropped their first official injury report of the 2025 NFL season, with the Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 foe missing three-time Pro Bowler Landon Dickerson.

Josh Sanchez

Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson in the tunnel against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.
Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson in the tunnel against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a blockbuster NFC East showdown in Week 1 of the 2025-26 NFL regular season, traveling to Lincoln Financial Field to face off against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

While the Cowboys finish up their final preparations for the big game, it's time to take a peek behind enemy lines to see how the injury report is looking.

Philadelphia dropped its injury report following the team's Labor Day practice session, with five players listed on the report, including three-time Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson, who did not participate in practice with a back injury.

Backup quarterback Tanner McKee was also held out of practice with a right thumb injury, while defensive back Andrew Mukuba and linebacker Josh Uche were limited with hamstring and groin injuries, respectively.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter tries to stop Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter tries to stop Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Star defensive tackle Jalen Carter was listed on the injury report with a shoulder injury, but was a full participant in practice.

It will be interesting to continue monitoring the injuries to Philly's star players as the game draws nearer, with Dallasis entering the game as a heavy 7.5-point underdog.

The Cowboys and Eagles are set to kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming available on Peacock.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after the game at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after the game at AT&T Stadium / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

