Landon Dickerson injury: Cowboys' Week 1 opponent gets great post-surgery news
The Dallas Cowboys open the 2025-26 NFL season in a matter of days, with an NFC East showdown against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in primetime.
With the game rapidly approaching, teams are back on the practice field, and we're beginning to see some of the latest news and information regarding key players who have been dealing with injuries. For Philadelphia, one of the biggest injury concerns has been star offensive guard Landon Dickerson, who went down during training camp.
Dickerson is a three-time Pro Bowler and has started 62 of 63 games with the team, so his presence on the offensive line is an important one for Philly.
MORE: Micah Parsons FaceTimes viral young Cowboys fan heartbroken over trade to apologize
He underwent minor knee surgery on August 12, to repair a menisus tear suffered during practice. Now, with the season opener just four days away, Dickerson is trending towards playing in Week 1 after being a full go in practice.
While it's good news for the Eagles, it could spell trouble for the Cowboys, who have struggled against the run.
Dallas did add Kenny Clark in the Micah Parsons trade, so that could help some of the Cowboys' issues, but it will still be no easy task.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys dodge bullet with Perrion Winfrey injury update
We'll learn how everything plays out in a matter of days.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live-streaming available on Peacock.
