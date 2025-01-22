Cowboys add ‘game-changing weapon’ in latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft
The Dallas Cowboys are still focused on finding their next head coach but as soon as that's done, they'll be turning their attention to the roster. Free agency will come up first but in February, they begin the draft process with the NFL Scouting Combine.
Dallas hasn't done much in free agency in recent years, instead relying heavily on their ability to draft. The past two seasons have yielded mixed results but overall, they've done well in this process.
That will continue to be the case if they land the "game-changing" weapon Daniel Flick of SI.com selected for them in his latest first-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft. Flick has the Cowboys taking Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty at No. 12.
"The Cowboys need playmakers, and running back Rico Dowdle, who eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards this season, will be entering free agency," Flick wrote. "Jeanty led college football in rushing by 890 yards, with 374 carries for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, the second-most nationally.
"He has tremendous contact balance, is difficult to bring down, and can make plays in the passing game. Regardless of who Dallas hires as head coach, Jeanty makes sense as an immediate game-changing weapon."
Jeanty has been mocked to Dallas often, and he's made it no secret that he would like to play for America's Team. A hometown kid who played high school football in Frisco, Jeanty believes he could be the one to take the offense to new heights.
The only question at this point would be whether or not he lasts until the 12th pick. Seeing how much Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley did for their new teams in 2024, running backs might be more in demand than before.
