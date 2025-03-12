Potential Dallas Cowboys WR splash has unexpected strong ties to franchise
The Dallas Cowboys' need to improve at wide receiver is one of the most known secrets in the NFL, but they are expected to make a splash with a former Offensive Player of the Year.
Dallas is expected to be in the mix for veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who has some strong family ties to the franchise that some may not be familiar with.
As it turns out, Kupp's father, Craig Kupp, was once a backup quarterback behind Hall of Famer Troy Aikman.
MORE: 3 wide receivers Cowboys can still add in NFL free agency
But the connections don't stop there.
Kuppy's grandfather, Jacob Kupp, also spent two years with the team.
His former wide receivers coach at Eastern Washington, Junior Adams, is also on the Cowboys staff.
Could that be enough to lure him to Dallas?
MORE: Cowboys capitalize on top receiver’s combine slide in latest mock draft
In 2021, Kupp led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
While injuries have hampered Kupp's career in recent seasons, taking a flier on the veteran would be an intriguing option to add to the Cowboys offense in the short-term.
The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opens at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year begins. For now, the NFL's "legal tampering period" is underway, with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.
