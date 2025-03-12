3 wide receivers Cowboys can still add in NFL free agency
NFL free agency officially begins on Wednesday but theDallas Cowboys have already been working to improve their roster. They haven’t agreed to terms with elite free agents but they’ve filled several holes without breaking the bank.
They deserve credit for some of these savvy additions, such as bringing in Javonte Williams at running back, but still have one major hole that needs to be addressed.
MORE: Cowboys capitalize on top receiver’s combine slide in latest mock draft
Outside of CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys don’t have a wide receiver they can truly lean on. That’s why they need to make a move and these three names should be on their short list heading into free agency.
Elijah Moore
The 34th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, Elijah Moore has never lived up to expectations. He’s also never had competent quarterback play.
In four seasons with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, Moore has had Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Mike White, Deshaun Watson, P.J. Walker, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson throwing him the ball. That’s a lot of change in a short period of time.
Joining Dallas could help him reach his potential since he would have some stability to work with.
Tyler Lockett
Tyler Lockett had a great stretch a few years ago while working with Brian Schottenheimer. His numbers have dropped in recent seasons but he was also relegated to a WR3 role.
Reuniting with Schottenheimer and becoming the starter opposite Lamb could be exactly what he needs to recapture some magic late in his career.
Amari Cooper
Cowboys fans were understandably livid when Jerry Jones sent Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns for a mere fifth-round pick. Their receiving corps hasn’t been the same since making that mistake but Jones could slightly redeem himself by bringing Cooper back.
Currently No. 11 on NFL.com’s best free agent list, Cooper had a subpar season in 2024 while splitting time with the Browns and Buffalo Bills. Returning to Dallas could be a win for all parties since he’s comfortable with Dak Prescott, but might not break the bank after his struggles last year.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 free agents Dallas Cowboys can sign to replace Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys updated depth chart following early NFL free agency moves
Dallas Cowboys updated cap space following early free agency moves
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries