3 wide receivers Cowboys can still add in NFL free agency

The Cowboys can still shore up their receiving corps in NFL free agency.

Randy Gurzi

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.
NFL free agency officially begins on Wednesday but theDallas Cowboys have already been working to improve their roster. They haven’t agreed to terms with elite free agents but they’ve filled several holes without breaking the bank.

They deserve credit for some of these savvy additions, such as bringing in Javonte Williams at running back, but still have one major hole that needs to be addressed.

MORE: Cowboys capitalize on top receiver’s combine slide in latest mock draft

Outside of CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys don’t have a wide receiver they can truly lean on. That’s why they need to make a move and these three names should be on their short list heading into free agency.

Elijah Moore

Dallas Cowboys
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore runs the ball past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman

The 34th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, Elijah Moore has never lived up to expectations. He’s also never had competent quarterback play.

In four seasons with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, Moore has had Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Mike White, Deshaun Watson, P.J. Walker, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson throwing him the ball. That’s a lot of change in a short period of time.

Joining Dallas could help him reach his potential since he would have some stability to work with.

Tyler Lockett

Dallas Cowboys
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett stands on the field before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers

Tyler Lockett had a great stretch a few years ago while working with Brian Schottenheimer. His numbers have dropped in recent seasons but he was also relegated to a WR3 role.

Reuniting with Schottenheimer and becoming the starter opposite Lamb could be exactly what he needs to recapture some magic late in his career.

Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys
Buffalo Bills' Amari Cooper runs toward the end zone with the ball during the second half at Highmark Stadium.

Cowboys fans were understandably livid when Jerry Jones sent Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns for a mere fifth-round pick. Their receiving corps hasn’t been the same since making that mistake but Jones could slightly redeem himself by bringing Cooper back.

Currently No. 11 on NFL.com’s best free agent list, Cooper had a subpar season in 2024 while splitting time with the Browns and Buffalo Bills. Returning to Dallas could be a win for all parties since he’s comfortable with Dak Prescott, but might not break the bank after his struggles last year.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

