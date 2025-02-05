Potential free agent target praises Cowboys new offensive coordinator
With Brian Schottenheimer taking over as the head coach for the Dallas Cowboys, their identity seems to be shifting. Schottenheimer stressed the importance of the ground game and then added an offensive coordinator who served as the offensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals for the past two seasons.
Before working in Arizona, Klayton Adams also spent time as a tight ends coach with the Indianapolis Colts and was a running backs coach in the NCAA with Colorado.
MORE: 3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
His background is proof the Cowboys want to get tougher on offense and Will Hernandez, who spent the past two seasons working with Adams, says they "got the right guy."
Hernandez is set for free agency and could be on the radar for the Cowboys. With Zack Martin unlikely to return, they could see what it would take to sign the 2018 second-round pick out of UTEP.
While entering the NFL, Hernandez was tied to Dallas but ultimately landed with the New York Giants. He started 56 of 62 games in four seasons before heading to Arizona in 2022.
Hernandez put together the best stretch of his career working with Adams before ending 2024 on the IR with a knee injury.
