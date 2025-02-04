Cowboys Country

Zack Martin gives timeline for decision on Dallas Cowboys future

Dallas Cowboys star offensive lineman Zach Martin has a big decision to make this offseason.

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin walks off injured during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin walks off injured during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys will have a good deal of decisions to make this offseason in terms of personnel.

Not only is Micah Parsons up for an extension, but hard choices must be made elsewhere on the roster, including on the futures of long-time franchise stalwarts DeMarcus Lawrence, Donovan Wilson, and Jourdan Lewis, among others.

However, perhaps the biggest decision facing the franchise could be coming from a fan-favorite player, Zach Martin, who spoke about his future on Radio Row at the Super Bowl. And apparently, his decision could be coming sooner, rather than later.

“First off, I want to try to get healthy,” Martin said, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “[I’ll decide] here in the next month, six weeks. Me and my wife have been talking about it, but right now I’m focused on getting healthy and seeing how I feel with this ankle repaired and whether or not I’ll give it a go again.”

Martin, who is set to become a free agent this offseason, has been with the franchise for over a decade and was selected No. 16 overall in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Over that time, he became one of the top offensive linemen in the NFL, earning seven First-Team All-Pro and two second-team All-Pro nods, nine Pro Bowls, and making the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Suffice it to say, the Cowboys would love to have him back in the fold. However, Martin has yet to decide whether or not he wants to even return to the NFL at all, much less the Cowboys.

“What I will try to do now is figure out what the next chapter of my life looks like," Martin said. "Whether that’s playing football in Dallas, playing football somewhere else, retiring, whatever that may be. We’re just trying to figure that out.”

NFL Free Agency officially opens on March 12 at 3 pm central time. But whether or not Martin will be a part of the pool of available players remains to be seen.

