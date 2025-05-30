Projected Dallas Cowboys starter vows defense will stop the run
The Dallas Cowboys did a lot of work to improve the defense this offseason, swinging a trade for former first-round pick Kenneth Murray, signing linebacker Jack Sanborn, and bringing in a trusted veteran like Solomon Thomas.
Murray is among the new additions who is expected to contribute from Day 1, with some chatter that he could wear the green dot to call the plays.
While Murray could immediately step in to relay the defensive play calls and man the middle of the defense, he is vowing that the team will take a step forward in a key area.
Murray promises that the Cowboys defense will stop the run under new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, which is something the unit desperately needs to improve.
"The first thing you need to start by building a great defense and stopping the run,” Murray said, via All DLLS. “And so I think that was really the first thing that Ebeflus kind of talked about was stopping the run as a piller of our defense. It’s definitely an emphasis for us.
"Obviously, it’s a new style coming in, and then, you know, got some new players. That’s something that I’ll take extremely personally. That that’s mentality I’m gonna bring to it. It’s personal, man. When they just running it down your throat, it’s unacceptable."
Eberflus is known for an aggressive scheme, so it's great to see the players are coming in with a mindset that is a perfect fit.
Last season, Murray recorded 95 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble in 14 games. He has surpassed 100 tackles in a season twice in his five-year career, so the Cowboys may have struck gold with their under-the-radar move.
