DeMarvion Overshown echoes Cowboys teammates with 'Coach Schotty' endorsement
Culture. Culture. Culture. That word has been repeated by several Dallas Cowboys stars, new and old, since the start of OTAs under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Schottenheimer has been praised for the energy he is bringing to the team, and the players seem rejuvenated and ready to run through a brick wall for him.
This weekend, Cowboys defensive back Juanyeh Thomas gave his endorsement of Schottenheimer on social media by saying he's having "fun again," along with a photo of him dapping up his head coach.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys defender goes viral for being insanely jacked at OTAs
After Thomas' tweet, breakout Cowboys star DeMarvion Overshown echoed his statement by sharing the tweet along with the message, "I told y'all."
He cleared up his message in a reply to a Cowboys fan by saying, "A culture is being created."
MORE: Micah Parsons playfully puts foot down with new policy for fans seeking photos
How can Cowboys Nation not be excited for that?
Before his injury, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown. That's the definition of a breakout star.
Overshown is not expected to see the field until mid-to-late November, but when he does rejoin the team he will be a key part of the defense.
MORE: Cowboys urged to sign ex-division rival, Super Bowl champ to bolster secondary
It's going to be exciting to see how quickly Overshown can get back to top form after his return, but he has more motivation than ever thanks to the locker room atmosphere Schottenheimer is creating in Dallas.
The Cowboys will start the 2025 season against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, September 4, at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 NFL stars you forgot played for the Cowboys during their career
Cowboys predicted to start season with brutal losing streak by NFL analyst
CeeDee Lamb gets honest about shoulder rehab, 'grateful' for new season
Cowboys urged to make splash RB signing of former All-Pro by ex-NFL star