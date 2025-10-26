Cowboy Roundup: Ride the Javonte Williams train to a W, Madden sim & prediction
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to game day, and it's time to see if the team can keep the momentum rolling at Mile High against the Denver Broncos in Week 8.
The Cowboys have a lot at stake in today's game, with a big win putting the team in position to be a major player at the NFL trade deadline. There has been plenty of talk about Dallas being a team to watch, so we'll have to see if the players do their part to continue racking up the wins.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs Denver Broncos, Week 8 betting odds & preview
It won't be easier, however, because the team is once again wounded in the secondary, with several key starters and role players ruled out for today's game.
We'll have to see who is able to step up.
While we wait to see what goes down on Sunday afternoon, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the news and headlines that we may have missed.
MORE: Javonte Williams' historic start to season lands him with Cowboys royalty
Ride the Javonte Williams train to a W
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at why the Cowboys' offense should rely heavily on running back Javonte Williams to help the team get the big win on the road as he faces off against his former team.
"After spending the first four years of his career with the Broncos, Javonte Williams is having a career resurgence with the Cowboys. Through seven games, he has 592 yards and a career-high six touchdowns. He’s also averaging 5.3 yards per attempt and leads the league with 30 first-down conversions. It is so nice to be able to talk well about the running game again, and if the Cowboys’ offense is going to do anything on the road tomorrow against the very good Broncos’ defense, it is going to start with the running back."
Madden simulation & prediction
The folks at Blogging the Boys did their weekly Madden 26 simulation for Sunday's game against the Broncos, and the video game world has the Cowboys coming out on top in a close game, with the high-flying offense getting the edge over the Broncos' stingy defense, while the Cowboys' D provides some much-needed support.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 bold predictions for Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos in Week 8
Cowboys' final Week 8 injury report rules out Diggs, 2 fan-favorites nearing return
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 matchup vs. Broncos
Ranking the Cowboys’ top targets ahead of NFL trade deadline
Dallas Cowboys have historic streak on the line vs Broncos in Week 8
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie