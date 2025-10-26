Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Ride the Javonte Williams train to a W, Madden sim & prediction

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Sunday, October 26.

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to game day, and it's time to see if the team can keep the momentum rolling at Mile High against the Denver Broncos in Week 8.

The Cowboys have a lot at stake in today's game, with a big win putting the team in position to be a major player at the NFL trade deadline. There has been plenty of talk about Dallas being a team to watch, so we'll have to see if the players do their part to continue racking up the wins.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs Denver Broncos, Week 8 betting odds & preview

It won't be easier, however, because the team is once again wounded in the secondary, with several key starters and role players ruled out for today's game.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs celebrates with safety Donovan Wilson against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs celebrates with safety Donovan Wilson against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

We'll have to see who is able to step up.

While we wait to see what goes down on Sunday afternoon, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the news and headlines that we may have missed.

MORE: Javonte Williams' historic start to season lands him with Cowboys royalty

Ride the Javonte Williams train to a W

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

InsideTheStar.com takes a look at why the Cowboys' offense should rely heavily on running back Javonte Williams to help the team get the big win on the road as he faces off against his former team.

"After spending the first four years of his career with the Broncos, Javonte Williams is having a career resurgence with the Cowboys. Through seven games, he has 592 yards and a career-high six touchdowns. He’s also averaging 5.3 yards per attempt and leads the league with 30 first-down conversions. It is so nice to be able to talk well about the running game again, and if the Cowboys’ offense is going to do anything on the road tomorrow against the very good Broncos’ defense, it is going to start with the running back."

Madden simulation & prediction

The folks at Blogging the Boys did their weekly Madden 26 simulation for Sunday's game against the Broncos, and the video game world has the Cowboys coming out on top in a close game, with the high-flying offense getting the edge over the Broncos' stingy defense, while the Cowboys' D provides some much-needed support.

