Dallas Cowboys vs Denver Broncos, Week 8 betting odds & preview
Coming off a big win in Week 7 against the Washington Commanders, the Dallas Cowboys hope their momentum carries them to another victory on the road.
This weekend, they take on the Denver Broncos, who are leading the AFC West with a record of 5-2. Denver is also coming off a big win, shocking the New York Giants with a 33-point fourth quarter in a come-from-behind victory.
MORE: Cowboys land 3 defensive building blocks in 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft
Dallas will have its hands full as they once again enter the weekend as the underdogs. Let's see how the spread looks and preview the upcoming contest.
Cowboys playing the underdog again
Once again, Dallas enters this weekend as the underdog, with the Broncos favored by slightly more than a field goal at home.
Spread: Dallas +3.5
O/U: 50.5
ML: DAL +150
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Homecoming for Javonte Williams
Javonte Williams spent the first four seasons of his career with Denver. He was a star as a rookie with 903 yards and four touchdowns, but was slowed by injuries. He averaged fewer than four yards per attempt in his final two seasons, leading to his exit in free agency.
MORE: Cowboys 'emergency guru' helping team out in ways fans can't see with versatility
Since joining Dallas, he has experienced a career resurgence. Williams is averaging 5.3 yards per attempt and has a career-high six touchdowns.
He said he has nothing but good memories of his time in Denver, but he's still human and will want to prove they should have kept him. Williams is going to be a focal point of the offense, and Dallas needs him to be highly motivated to pull off the upset.
Can Cowboys defeat their kryptonite?
The Cowboys and Broncos have played just 14 times, with Denver owning a 9-5 record overall. The battle used to be lopsided in the favor of Dallas, however, as the Broncos have now won the past seven meetings between the two teams.
Dallas last beat Denver in 1995, which was also the last time they won the Super Bowl. This team has been a thorn in their side with Peyton Manning ruining one of the best games of Tony Romo's career and also handing Dak Prescott and the Cowboys an embarrassing 42-17 loss in 2017.
This franchise has been a kryptonite for Dallas, and it would be nice to see them finally end the drought.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 matchup vs. Broncos
Key Cowboys starter surprise addition to Thursday Week 8 injury report
Ranking the Cowboys’ top targets ahead of NFL trade deadline
Cowboys-Broncos announcer assignment draws former Dallas star in Week 8
Cowboys-Broncos Week 8 opening betting odds list Dallas as slight dogs at Mile High
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie