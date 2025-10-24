Cowboys' final Week 8 injury report rules out Diggs, 2 fan-favorites nearing return
The Dallas Cowboys have some defensive reinforcements on the way, but they won't arrive in time for Sunday's Week 8 showdown with the Denver Broncos at Mile High.
Not only will the Cowboys be without their defensive reinforcements, but they will also be down two starters.
On Friday, Dallas dropped its final injury report of the game as the second month of the NFL season winds down. The Cowboys will be without star cornerback Trevon Diggs, who will miss his second consecutive game after a mysterious "accident" at home landed him in concussion protocol. They will also be without starting safety Donovan Wilson.
MORE: Speculation about Trevon Diggs' future in Dallas gets noncommittal Stephen Jones answer
As for the reinforcements who are still a couple of weeks away, DeMarvion Overshown and Shavon Revel have been ruled out after their 21-day practice windows were opened earlier this week.
Overshown and Revel hope to return against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11 on Monday, November 17, on Monday Night Football.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys DB is attempting an interesting solution to a major problem
Dallas Cowboys final injury report for Week 8 vs. Broncos
Before his injury last season, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown.
Overshown was widely considered one of the league's top rising stars, and he's ready to hit the ground running and pick right back up where he left off.
Throughout his three years at ECU, Revel recorded 70 tackles, three interceptions, one sack, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown.
If both players can return to their pre-injury form, the Cowboys defense will be in good hands.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 matchup vs. Broncos
Key Cowboys starter surprise addition to Thursday Week 8 injury report
Ranking the Cowboys’ top targets ahead of NFL trade deadline
Cowboys-Broncos announcer assignment draws former Dallas star in Week 8
Cowboys-Broncos Week 8 opening betting odds list Dallas as slight dogs at Mile High
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie