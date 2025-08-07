Shaq makes risqué bet on Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 matchup with Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys may be gearing up for their first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams this Saturday, but soon enough, the regular season will be here.
The team's first game of the regular season is actually the first game of the NFL season, as the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia with hopes of spoiling the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl coronation.
Fans are already getting excited about the start of the regular season, including one of the Cowboys' biggest fans, Shaquille O'Neal.
During a recent episode of his podcast The Big Podcast, O'Neal stated he was ride or die for the Cowboys, and made a bet with Adam Lefoke that ensures his confidence in the Cowboys taking down the Eagles in Week 1.
Yes, O'Neal said if his Cowboys don't get the job done against the Eagles on opening night, he will wear a dress outside of his restaurant on the strip in Las Vegas.
For those fans who are not glass half full kind of people, O'Neal doesn't have time for you. The Cowboys were swept by the Eagles this past season, but last season was exactly that; last season.
But if the worst does happen, at least you can have a laugh by seeing Shaq wear a dress, which he will probably turn into a character that will be on a Papa John's commercial.
Get here quick, Week 1!
