Dak Prescott allegedly shut down contract talks with Jerry Jones without agent
It's not a surprise to anyone who has followed the Dallas Cowboys for more than two years that the team is in another contract dispute.
This summer has been dominated by the current dispute between Micah Parsons and the front office over a new deal getting done.
It started as something where both sides seemed to be willing to participate in, but has quickly turned into a hair on fire situation.
MORE: Cowboys insider calls out Jerry Jones for 'stirring pot' with Micah Parsons
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared that he felt that conversations earlier this spring with his star linebacker were contract negotiations.
A player talking about a new deal without their agent present doesn't happen in this day and age. Apparently, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also let Jones know that.
According to Michael Silver of The Athletic, Jones wanted to have contract discussions with Prescott last season without his agent, but Prescott shut those down.
MORE: Micah Parsons trade request intrigues many NFL teams, including disastrous option
So, what ended up happening? Well, you know the story. Prescott is now the highest-paid player in the NFL, and Jerry is still complaining about paying his players.
It's just a matter of time before Parsons inks his new deal with the Cowboys. I would truly be stunned if he was actually traded. But it would help the Cowboys in the future if Jones would move into the new generation, where handshake deals are no longer a thing.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Could Micah Parsons trade emulate dynasty altering Herschel Walker deal?
Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer emphasizes 3 takeaways from joint practice with Rams
Cowboys RB coach weighs in on Jaydon Blue's debunked poor work ethic
Tyler Guyton injury update is great news for wounded Cowboys line