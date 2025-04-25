Cowboys Country

New Dallas Cowboys OL Tyler Booker shares nickname for Tyler-centric offensive line

Dallas Cowboys’ first-round selection Tyler Booker debuts nickname after joining Tyler-centric offensive line.

Koby Skillern

Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel.
Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. / Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have started two remarkable trends when it comes to their first-round selections.

The first trend is that three of their last four picks in the NFL Draft have been offensive linemen. In 2022, they drafted Tyler Smith; in 2024, they selected Tyler Guyton; and their latest pick in this years draft was Tyler Booker.

The second trend is something everyone is sure to pick up on: all three offensive linemen share the first name Tyler, which is bound to create some confusion on the field and during film study.

MORE: NFL analyst delivers wildly positive take about Cowboys first round selection

The trio will need to come up with some savvy nicknames to avoid chaos, and Booker took the first liberty in choosing his.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker after he is selected by the Dallas Cowboys / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Since I am the rookie, I guess I'll take the nickname whatever the vets give me," said Booker.

While Booker awaits his nickname from the veterans, he appointed himself the nickname "TBook."

Hopefully, the team can come together with nicknames that invoke fear in their opponents, but for now, "TBook" will work to at least avoid mayhem during training camp.

MORE: Cowboys first-round pick Tyler Booker excited to join 'pinnacle of the NFL'

For parents who dream of seeing their kids play football for the Dallas Cowboys, they might want to consider naming them Tyler.

For players who are first-round hopefuls in next year’s draft, if you’re hoping to be selected by the Cowboys, you might want to consider legally changing your name to Tyler — especially if you’re an offensive lineman.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —

Dallas Cowboys secure perfect 3-round haul in last-minute NFL mock draft

Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week

Cowboys urged to pursue trade for star WR from NFC powerhouse

Cowboys' first-round draft pick could be major 'curveball' per insider

Meet Kelly Villares: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Koby Skillern
KOBY SKILLERN

Home/Draft