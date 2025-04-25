New Dallas Cowboys OL Tyler Booker shares nickname for Tyler-centric offensive line
The Dallas Cowboys have started two remarkable trends when it comes to their first-round selections.
The first trend is that three of their last four picks in the NFL Draft have been offensive linemen. In 2022, they drafted Tyler Smith; in 2024, they selected Tyler Guyton; and their latest pick in this years draft was Tyler Booker.
The second trend is something everyone is sure to pick up on: all three offensive linemen share the first name Tyler, which is bound to create some confusion on the field and during film study.
MORE: NFL analyst delivers wildly positive take about Cowboys first round selection
The trio will need to come up with some savvy nicknames to avoid chaos, and Booker took the first liberty in choosing his.
"Since I am the rookie, I guess I'll take the nickname whatever the vets give me," said Booker.
While Booker awaits his nickname from the veterans, he appointed himself the nickname "TBook."
Hopefully, the team can come together with nicknames that invoke fear in their opponents, but for now, "TBook" will work to at least avoid mayhem during training camp.
MORE: Cowboys first-round pick Tyler Booker excited to join 'pinnacle of the NFL'
For parents who dream of seeing their kids play football for the Dallas Cowboys, they might want to consider naming them Tyler.
For players who are first-round hopefuls in next year’s draft, if you’re hoping to be selected by the Cowboys, you might want to consider legally changing your name to Tyler — especially if you’re an offensive lineman.
