Cowboy Roundup: Social media reacts to win; Dak says 'trust the process'
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. For the first time since opening weekend, everyone can roll out of bed the morning after a game with a smile on their faces.
Sure, the game may not have been pretty and it was hardfought, but a win is a win and it was crucial for the team to get back on track.
Injuries took away some of the joy from the win, with defensive ends Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence both going down with lower leg injuries, but everyone can hope the extra time off until Week 5's Sunday night showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers will give them the rest they need to fully recover.
While we wait to hear some good news on the injury front, let's take a look at some of the headlines making waves on the web. Indulge.
Social media reacts to hardfought win
They had to work hard for it, but the Cowboys came away with a hardfought victory over the division rival New York Giants in Week 4. Now that Dallas is back in the win column, Blogging the Boys rounded up what the fans had to say.
Trust the process
After the win, Dak Prescott made it clear that the Cowboys need to stay focused and dropped his version of "trust the process."
Cowboys Quick Hits
