Solomon Thomas gets jersey number of Cowboys star who left in free agency
The Dallas Cowboys made a string of under-the-radar signings throughout the first week of NFL free agency, with one being former New York Jets defensive end Solomon Thomas.
Thomas has a connection to Brian Schottenheimer's coaching, previously working with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who held the same title with the Jets.
While Thomas is a new face for Cowboys fines, despite looking like star quarterback Dak Prescott as social media has consistently pointed out, he will be wearing a very familiar number.
MORE: Cowboys' Dante Fowler Jr. fired up for 2nd stint with team after free agency reunion
Dallas announced the jersey number assignments for the team's newest players and Thomas was assigned No. 90, which has been worn by DeMarcus Lawrence since 2014. Lawrence, of course, left Dallas during free agency and took some parting shots before getting in a public feud with Micah Parsons.
Let's hope the chemistry between Parsons and Thomas is a lot stronger.
Last season, the former top five pick recorded 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble in limited action. However, throughout his career, Thomas has been a solid presence on the defensive front with 204 tackles, 17.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
He will bring much-needed depth to the defensive line and a familiarity with the coaching staff.
The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opened at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year began.
