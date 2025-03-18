Cowboys Country

Solomon Thomas gets jersey number of Cowboys star who left in free agency

New Dallas Cowboys defensive end Solomon Thomas will be taking the jersey number of a longtime star after joining the team in NFL free agency.

Josh Sanchez

New York Jets defensive end Solomon Thomas takes a selfie with a fan before a game against the New England Patriots.
New York Jets defensive end Solomon Thomas takes a selfie with a fan before a game against the New England Patriots. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys made a string of under-the-radar signings throughout the first week of NFL free agency, with one being former New York Jets defensive end Solomon Thomas.

Thomas has a connection to Brian Schottenheimer's coaching, previously working with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who held the same title with the Jets.

While Thomas is a new face for Cowboys fines, despite looking like star quarterback Dak Prescott as social media has consistently pointed out, he will be wearing a very familiar number.

Dallas announced the jersey number assignments for the team's newest players and Thomas was assigned No. 90, which has been worn by DeMarcus Lawrence since 2014. Lawrence, of course, left Dallas during free agency and took some parting shots before getting in a public feud with Micah Parsons.

Josh Allen of Buffalo gets out of the grasp of Solomon Thomas of the Jets .
Josh Allen of Buffalo gets out of the grasp of Solomon Thomas of the Jets . / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let's hope the chemistry between Parsons and Thomas is a lot stronger.

Last season, the former top five pick recorded 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble in limited action. However, throughout his career, Thomas has been a solid presence on the defensive front with 204 tackles, 17.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

He will bring much-needed depth to the defensive line and a familiarity with the coaching staff.

The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opened at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year began.

