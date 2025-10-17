Cowboys' pass rush has diamond in the rough in one of NFL's top rookie leaders
The Dallas Cowboys' defense has been dreadful through the first six weeks of the NFL season, ranking near the bottom of the league in every major stat category.
Dallas' defense lacks roster depth and overall talent, but if there is some silver lining for the Cowboys, it is the impact the rookie class has made on the field.
Cowboys second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku and fifth-round linebacker Shemar James have both been excelling when they get the opportunity to play. For Ezeiruaku, it's getting pressure on the quarterback. For James, it's being a tackling machine.
James has led the Cowboys in tackles since replacing an injured Jack Sanborn, so it will be interesting to see how his role will change when Sanborn returns to the lineup after clearing concussion protocol. Ezeiruaku, meanwhile, has been one of the league's top rookies at creating pressure, according to new analytics.
According to FTN Fantasy, Ezeiruaku's 16 pressures and 15.7 percent pressure rate rank behind only New York Giants first-rounder Abdul Carter, who has generated 20 pressures.
The next highest player on the list is Arizona Cardinals third-rounder Jordan Burch, who has eight.
If Ezeiruaku can continue to perform at a high level and improve as his rookie season goes on, the Cowboys may have struck gold on Day 2 of the draft.
When Ezeiruaku was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cowboys were praised for adding incredible value. Ezeiruaku shined bright at Boston College in his final season, becoming a consensus All-American, ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and winner of the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top defensive end.
There was never a doubt that Ezeiruaku could rush the passer, finishing the year with an NCAA-leading 16.5 sacks, which tied a school record for most sacks in a single season.
Ezeiruaku has yet to record a sack in his rookie campaign, but his pressure rate is impressive and promising. It's only a matter of time until he gets a quarterback to the ground.
And when that time comes, the Cowboys will be hoping that the flood gates have officially opened. The perfect time to get the first sack of his professional career would be in Week 7 when the division rival Washington Commanders come to town. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.
