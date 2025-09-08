Dallas Cowboys rookie Tyler Booker has stellar debut in one particular area

Cowboys Country

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot to be excited about with rookie offensive lineman Tyler Booker, after a dominant debut in one particular stat.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prepares to take the snap as guard Tyler Booker.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prepares to take the snap as guard Tyler Booker. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have put Week 1 in the rearview mirror, and now the team will focus on getting a win back against the New York Giants.

For the fans, looking back on the performances of Week 1 will be the topic of conversation until the team takes the field again on Sunday.

There were many questions concerning the Cowboys before the team took the field in Week 1. One of those concerns was the inexperienced offensive line.

The Cowboys have a lot of youth on the unit, including 2025 first-round pick Tyler Booker. There's probably nothing one can compare to making their NFL debut against the defending champions. It would be an impossible task for most. However, Booker handled it quite well.

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to The 33rd Team, Booker had the fifth-lowest pressure rate by any rookie lineman in Week 1 at 5.9%.

Booker's job is to protect quarterback Dak Prescott at all costs. It appears he understands the assignment and has done a great job in his first game.

Week 2 will be another massive challenge for the Cowboys' offensive line. The Giants' defensive front looked pretty solid in their Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders. Will they be able to give the youth of the Cowboys fits on Sunday? It will be an interesting battle.

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker blocks during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker blocks during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications.

