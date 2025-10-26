Cowboys Country

Stephen A. Smith's views on Cowboys appear to be changing with bold prediction

Stephen A. Smith has famously been one of the Dallas Cowboys' biggest haters.

Zach Dimmitt

Stephen A. Smith on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome.
Stephen A. Smith on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are no stranger to the spotlight season after season but this year's team has turned some heads due to some elite production on offense.

As a result of this offensive output from head coach Brian Schottenheimer's squad, one of the most notable Cowboys haters appears to be having a massive change of heart when it comes to his usual opinions on the team, even with the defense being among the worst in the NFL.

During a recent episode of First Take, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith showed that he's having a change of heart when it comes to the Cowboys by delivering a somewhat surprising prediction for the team.

MORE: George Pickens, Javonte Williams among 4 Cowboys fined for Week 7 infractions

"Are you sitting down? ... The Dallas Cowboys are going to the playoffs," Smith said. "Dak Prescott is going to be a top-two candidate for MVP honors."

Cowboys Have Given Stephen A. Smith Reason for Confidence

Stephen A. Smith
Stephen A. Smith prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium. / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Despite the porous defense, the Dallas offense has been arguably the best in the NFL so far this season, and Dak Prescott has been a major reason why.

Even with CeeDee Lamb sitting out with an ankle injury for multiple games, the new additions of George Pickens and Javonte Williams have helped make the Cowboys offense a scary sight for defenses to deal with.

MORE: 3 best Dallas Cowboys player prop bets for Week 8 vs Denver Broncos

There's still plenty of season left, but if the offense can keep its foot on the pedal while the defense holds its own, the Cowboys could certainly be headed toward the postseason.

And who knows? Prescott could work his way into a legitimate MVP conversation along the way.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prepares to throw the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 matchup vs. Broncos

Ranking the Cowboys’ top targets ahead of NFL trade deadline

Cowboys' Wednesday injury report brings encouraging update before NFL Week 8 matchup

Cowboys-Broncos announcer assignment draws former Dallas star in Week 8

Cowboys-Broncos Week 8 opening betting odds list Dallas as slight dogs at Mile High

Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

Home/News