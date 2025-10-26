Stephen A. Smith's views on Cowboys appear to be changing with bold prediction
The Dallas Cowboys are no stranger to the spotlight season after season but this year's team has turned some heads due to some elite production on offense.
As a result of this offensive output from head coach Brian Schottenheimer's squad, one of the most notable Cowboys haters appears to be having a massive change of heart when it comes to his usual opinions on the team, even with the defense being among the worst in the NFL.
During a recent episode of First Take, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith showed that he's having a change of heart when it comes to the Cowboys by delivering a somewhat surprising prediction for the team.
"Are you sitting down? ... The Dallas Cowboys are going to the playoffs," Smith said. "Dak Prescott is going to be a top-two candidate for MVP honors."
Cowboys Have Given Stephen A. Smith Reason for Confidence
Despite the porous defense, the Dallas offense has been arguably the best in the NFL so far this season, and Dak Prescott has been a major reason why.
Even with CeeDee Lamb sitting out with an ankle injury for multiple games, the new additions of George Pickens and Javonte Williams have helped make the Cowboys offense a scary sight for defenses to deal with.
There's still plenty of season left, but if the offense can keep its foot on the pedal while the defense holds its own, the Cowboys could certainly be headed toward the postseason.
And who knows? Prescott could work his way into a legitimate MVP conversation along the way.
