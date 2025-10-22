Cowboys Wednesday injury report brings encouraging update before NFL Week 8 matchup
The Dallas Cowboys were back at work on Wednesday after their big win against the Washington Commanders. Now at 3-3-1, they find themselves ready to face the 5-2 Denver Broncos on the road.
Dallas has had a roller coaster campaign already thanks to their explosive offense being paired with an abysmal defense. They were much better against Washington, but the Commanders were without their top playmakers at the receiver position.
They can prove themselves this weekend, and the good news for them is that they should be near full health while taking on Denver. Their Wednesday practice report had just two players who did not participate with cornerback Trevon Diggs out with a concussion and safety Donovan Wilson still out with an elbow and shoulder injury.
There were eight players limited, including safety Juanyeh Thomas who filled in for Malik Hooker, who is on the IR, for two games, but missed Week 7 with a migraine. Also limited was Marshawn Kneeland, who missed Week 7 with an ankle injury. Both players were late scratches ahead of their showdown with Washington.
Dallas Cowboys have multiple players back at practice
While it was positive to see Kneeland and Thomas participating, the real encouraging news was the return of multiple players from the IR.
Rookie cornerback Shavon Revel was limited after having his 21-day practice window opened. He has yet to make his debut after suffering a torn ACL during his final season at East Carolina. Also limited after having his window open is starting center Cooper Beebe, who is recovering from an ankle injury.
Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, was a full participant. Added in a midseason trade last year, Mingo had just five receptions in eight games. This year, however, he was a standout in camp before suffering the injury.
