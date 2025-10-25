George Pickens, Javonte Williams among 4 Cowboys fined for Week 7 infractions
The Dallas Cowboys are getting ready to turn the page to Week 8 of the NFL season after a dominant win over the division rival Washington Commanders a week ago, but a handful of players still have some business from Week 7 that they need to take care of.
On Saturday, it was announced that four Cowboys players will be lighter in the wallet after receiving fines for infractions that were not penalized during the game.
The four players fined were star wide receiver George Pickens, running back Javonte Williams, starting safety Donovan Wilson, and offensive lineman Brock Hoffman.
Wilson received the heftiest fine of the group.
Earlier this season, Pickens received two fines in the team's Week 2 win over the New York Giants. He was fined $14,491 for removing his helmet and another $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture) after his touchdown celebration with CeeDee Lamb.
The latest fine of $11,593 was for taunting, after hauling in a deep ball against Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore, bringing his total amount for the season to $40,575.
Dallas Cowboys' Week 4 fines
Along with Pickens' fine for taunting, offensive lineman Brock Hoffman was docked by the league for the same reason. His fine, however, was only $6,111. Hoffman was fined for his reaction to Javonte Williams' touchdown run on the opening possession, but it's unclear what he did to land the fine.
The league office felt he went too far with whatever it was.
Wilson's team-high fine of $23,186 was for illegal use of his helmet. Wilson saved a touchdown by hitting Commanders' running back Jeremy McNichols out of bounds. Unfortunately, he led with his helmet, which resulted in the fine, even though the play was not flagged during the game.
Javonte WIlliams was the final player to get fined by the NFL, landing a $16,830 fine, also for illegal use of his helmet. Williams put his helmet into Lattimore's check on the opening drive of the game, which was a nine-yard gain.
The Cowboys will look to avoid further fines in Week 8 when they take the field at Mile High for a showdown with the Denver Broncos that could set the tone for the remainder of the regular season. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. Tracy Wolfson will provide updates from the sideline throughout the evening.
