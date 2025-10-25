Cowboys elevate 2 practice squad reinforcements in last-minute roster shakeup
The Dallas Cowboys put the final touches on their preparations for the Week 8 showdown with the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High as the NFL closes out the second month of the season.
As part of the final touches, the team made some last-minute roster changes and called up some reinforcements from the practice squad.
With Trevon Diggs now on injured reserve and out for a minimum of four weeks, the Cowboys elevated cornerback Corey Ballentine to the active roster for Week 8.
Dallas also activated running back Malik Davis. It is the second straight week that the Cowboys have called on Davis for the gameday roster. A practice squad player can be elevated fora maximum of three times per season, so if he is called up one more time, the fourth time would mean permanent placement on the 53-man roster.
Davis is in his third season with the Cowboys and will be playing in his 18th game on Sunday afternoon. Through those appearances, he has recorded just 40 carries for 171 yards and a touchdown. He added six catches for 63 yards in his first year with the team.
Ballentine signed to the Cowboys' practice squad in late September ahead of the team's Week 4 showdown with his former team, the Green Bay Packers.
The 29-year-old Ballentine joined the league as a sixth-round pick of the New York Giants in 2019. He has bounced around the league since then, playing for eight teams before ultimately joining Dallas this year.
Neither player is expected to make a huge impact on gameday, but we'll see how they do perform if their numbers are called.
