Stephen Jones breaks down difference in Cowboys, Eagles rosters
The Dallas Cowboys did not just fall short in their Week 17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles; they were dominated.
When you lose 41-7, it is hard to find a moral victory. The Cowboys are not looking for moral victories, but there is a glaring reason why this team is not meeting expectations this season.
MORE: Will Trey Lance get opportunity in Dallas Cowboys' season finale?
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones recently discussed with 105.3 The Fan the difference between the construction of the Cowboys roster versus the Eagles roster.
“I’ll say it again, it’s the world’s smallest violin, but unfortunately we have over 50 percent of our cap on (injured reserve)," Jones said.
"Those things, when they hit and hit at the wrong time, it makes for a challenge for a team. Obviously, San Francisco is another team that’s had their share of injuries this year in terms of a big percentage of their cap sitting on IR. Those are things that come with the territory," stated Jones
Jones has a point about the roster this season. The Cowboys have had one of the most unlucky seasons when it comes to injuries. The team has been without Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons at different times this season.
The franchise will have some tough decisions to make again this offseason, especially regarding Parsons. However, the 2024 season will go down as one of the biggest what-ifs for the franchise in recent memory.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' embarrassing loss vs. Eagles
2 winners, 4 losers from Cowboys inexcusable loss to Eagles in Week 17
Cowboys projected to land enormous WR with 'matchup-wrecking potential'
Latest news on Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy contract extension talks
Former Dallas Cowboys superstar named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc