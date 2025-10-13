Cowboys' highest-rated defensive players in Week 6 highlight awful performance
The Dallas Cowboys' defense remains a talking point after another miserable performance in Week 6 of the NFL season. Dallas ranks at the bottom of the league in nearly every defensive stat category.
Dallas' inability to record a stop in crucial situations has completely let down Dak Prescott and the offense.
Now that the dust has settled from the disappointing loss to the Carolina Panthers, the PFF grades have been handed out for the Cowboys' defense.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer gets brutally honest about Cowboys 'hurting' locker room
When it comes to the Cowboys' top-rated defensive players, the results paint a picture of how poor the outing was. Out of all of Dallas' defenders on Sunday, only one player -- rookie defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku -- recorded a score higher than a 65.
Ezeiruaku earned a 92.1 PFF score while playing 37 snaps. The second-highest rated player was cornerback DaRon Bland with a 64.6.
MORE: Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Cowboys' devastating Week 6 loss
From there, things got really ugly with rookie linebacker Shemar James, who led the team in tackles, rounding out the top three at 60.2. James was the third and final player to score above a 50.
You can't win with a defense playing like that.
Hopefully the team can use the next week to make some major tweaks to the lineup or scheme to turn things around. Prescott is playing at an MVP level, so it's unfortunate to see the wins aren't coming.
The Cowboys' next opportunity to get back into the win column will be in Week 7 when the team hosts the division rival Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.
