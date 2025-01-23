Cowboy Roundup: Strategies for next head coach, Team must draft RB early
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. So, it looks like the team may actually do this whole Brian Schottenheimer thing, huh?
After missing out on the Detroit Lions coordinator duo of Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn without ever getting to interview them, Jerry Jones seems content to continue with business as usual.
You would normally see a team who missed the playoffs after entering the season with high hopes look to make a change and not stick to the status quo, but Jerry Jones isn't your normal NFL owner -- or general manager for that matter.
MORE: Hiring Brian Schottenheimer would spell disaster for Cowboys
So, it seems increasingly likely that the team will move into the 2025 season with a familiar face on the sideline. Whether that be Schottenheimer or Kellen Moore remains to be seen.
While we wait for Jerry to sort out his business, let's take a spin around the web and see what headlines are making waves.
5 strategies for next Cowboys head coach
The Dallas Cowboys appear to be closing in on their next head coach -- even if it isn't the coach that the fanbase would prefer. But, one thing everyone can agree on is there are some important strategies the new coach must implement when they take over the team. The Cowboys Wire takes a look at five strategies the new head coach must focus on.
Dallas should focus on RB early in draft
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at why the Cowboys should take a running back early in the 2025 NFL Draft, even if it isn't Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty.
