Deion Sanders to Cowboys? Shedeur Sanders shares his thoughts
The Dallas Cowboys' head coaching search started with a bang and dominated the NFL news cycle as reports surfaced that Jerry Jones discussed the team's vacancy with the one and only "Coach Prime" Deion Sanders.
Everyone has chimed in on Deion to Dallas, with Alabama Crimson Tide legend Nick Saban voicing his support for the move.
Former NFL head coach Steve Mariucci, who is good friends with Sanders, campaigned for the Pro Football Hall of Famer to get the gig in Big D.
Now, his son Shedeur is sharing his thoughts on the NFL buzz, but he's taking a more distant approach.
On the latest episode of his 2Legendary podcast, Shedeur commented on the possibility of Coach Prime taking the Dallas job and made it clear that he has no influence on the decision.
"It's not really up to me. I don't really have a say in anything at all," Shedeur said.
"I'm coming into the league, I don't have too much of a say so. I'm just thankful for whatever situation comes."
That still leaves a lot up in the air.
ESPN's Ed Werder has said Sanders would "almost certainly" take the head coaching job if he is offered, so it will ultimately come down to whether Jerry Jones wants to roll the dice or play things safe.
If he wants to play things safe, Kellen Moore or Brian Schottenheimer are the play. If he wants to re-energize the fan base and gamble on a major success, Coach Prime is right there.
