Top Cowboys hater mocks Dallas following George Pickens trade

At this point, it’s clear that it doesn’t matter what the Dallas Cowboys do, Stephen A. Smith is going to mock them.
Smith mocked Dallas for not making any splash moves, but now that they have, he’s still laughing it up. Despite the majority of the NFL world applauding the Cowboys’ addition of George Pickens, Smith decided he needed to be the one voice loudly opposing the move.
During ESPN’s First Take, Smith mocked the Cowboys for trading for Pickens, saying the move “looks good on paper.” He then said they tease people into believing they’re relevant, before Dak Prescott fails them in the playoffs.
Not only did Smith take his shot at Prescott, but he also blasted the front office for hiring a coach “nobody wanted.” That statement alone is laughable since Smith claimed Brian Schottenheimer won’t be able to handle Pickens, due to being unwanted by the players already on board.
Had Smith done even an ounce of research before bashing Schottenheimer, he might have learned that the coach is highly regarded by players. His ability to connect with them was the primary reason Jerry Jones made the move — and when listening to Schottenheimer speak, it’s easy to see why those players believe in him.
Of course, none of us knows how the season will ultimately end. Maybe this move isn’t enough to get them over the hump, but at least they’re a better team now than they were before the move.
Dallas did what fans have been begging them to do and added a WR2 who can take pressure off CeeDee Lamb. That’s what teams trying to contend are supposed to do. Smith understands this, just as long as it’s not the Cowboys making those moves.
